Woman Teacher Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A migrant Kashmiri woman, who was a school teacher by profession shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The woman was a resident of Samba in Jammu division, police said. Security forces have been rushed to the area where the attack took place.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed pain over the incident and said, "Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace. (sic),” he said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and lashed out at the government over the recent spate of civilian killings.

"Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal it’s obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti muslim narrative spun by BJP (sic)," Mufti said in a tweet.