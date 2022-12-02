Former Congress Leader Jaiveer Shergill Appointed BJP National Spokesperson

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

On the other hand, Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former MP Sunil Jakhar has been appointed as members of the National Executive.

The party also included UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia in the grouping.

Further, the BJP also appointed as special invitees to its National Executive, Uttarkhand-based Madan Kaushik, Chhattisgarh's Vishnudev Sai, and three Punjab-based leaders including S Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kaliya, and Amanjot Kaur Ramuwaliya.

In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Jaiveer Shergill not only listed the reasons behind his move but also took swipes at the party leadership.

He slammed the Gandhis, saying the "vision of the party's decision-makers is no longer in sync" with the aspirations of the youth and that sycophancy was "eating the Congress like 'termites'".

The 39-year-old lawyer was among the youngest and most prominent spokespersons of Congress.