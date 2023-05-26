Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Granted Interim Bail For Six Weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) granted interim bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds on Friday in connection to a money laundering case that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.
The former minister was allowed to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice by a bench of Justices J.K. Maheswari and P.S. Narasimha.
The bench of Justices has asked the former minister to produce the medical records by July 10.
It also ordered Jain to not interact with the media during his interim bail period.
According to reports, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi appearing for the former minister said that Jain has lost 35 Kg and is suffering from a spine issue.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, asked for Jain's examination by a panel of doctors at the AIIMS or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. He further said that if the medical reports suggest treatment, then the probe agency will not oppose it.
The bench said it would look into an examination of Jain by doctors of AIIMS or RML hospital on the next date of the hearing.
The former minister was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi after he fell in the bathroom of the jail on Thursday morning.
It may be mentioned that Jain was arrested in May 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.
Jain is alleged to have acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, that he could not satisfactorily account for.