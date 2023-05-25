Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Admitted to ICU in Delhi Hospital

The jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in an alleged money laundering case, has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi after fell in the bathroom of the jail on Thursday morning.
According to reports, today morning Jain was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital after he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail, however, he was later referred to LNJP hospital for advance treatment. He is currently on oxygen support.
“This morning around 6 am, under trial prisoner (UTP) Dr Satyendar Jain slipped and fell in the bathroom of the Medical Inspection (MI) room of the hospital of Central Jail (CJ-7), where he was kept under observation for general weakness,” an official statement from the prison officials reads.
“He was further referred to DDU Hospital as he complained about back, left leg and shoulder pain,” it added.
It may be mentioned that Jain was arrested in May, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.
Jain is alleged to have acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, that he could not satisfactorily account for.