Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Passes Away

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passed away following a prolonged illness in Gurugram on Saturday night, reports said.
Singh reportedly breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at around 11:30 pm. He was 93.
As per reports, his last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium on Monday.
Singh had a distinguished career in both diplomacy and politics, serving as the External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 under former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the UPA government. In recognition of his contributions, Singh was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1984.
He also served as ambassador to Pakistan and was attached to the office of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the former union minister and said, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”