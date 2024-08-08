Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Passes Away

Veteran leader and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning, reports said.
Bhattacharjee was 80. He breathed his last at his south Kolkata residence this morning following a prolonged illness.
He is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.
Bhattacharjee was reportedly hospitalized due to multiple ailments in July 2023. He was being treated for pneumonia and had to be put on ventilation. But he responded to the treatment and was released on August 9.
During 34 years of Left Front rule in Bengal, Bhattacharya was the second and last CPM chief minister who was in office from year 2000 to 2011, for 11 consecutive years.
