Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Passes Away

Bhattacharya became the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000, succeeding party veteran Jyoti Basu. During the 34-year tenure of the Left Front government in Bengal, Bhattacharya served as the second and final CPM Chief Minister, holding the position for 11 consecutive years. However, the Left Front's prolonged rule ended in 2011 when Bhattacharya lost the assembly elections to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, a defeat from which the party has struggled to recover.