Former Indian Army Chief General Sundararajan Padmanabhan Dies at 83

Affectionately known as "Paddy" within army circles, he also served as an Instructor at IMA and commanded an Independent Artillery Brigade and a Mountain Brigade. Notably, he commanded an Infantry Brigade from December 1988 to February 1991, and an Infantry Division in Punjab from March 1991 to August 1992. He later served as Chief of Staff of the 3 Corps and was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps in the Kashmir valley from July 1993 to February 1995. His leadership during this period was instrumental in the army's successes against militants in the region, earning him the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).