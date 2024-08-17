Indian Army Spear Corps Rescues Soldier From Remote Location In Arunachal

The Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully evacuated a soldier from a remote forward post in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, saving his life.
The rescue operation was initiated by a distress call for medical evacuation.
According to a post by Spear Corps on X, "On 16 August 24 Aviators of Spearcorps, Indian Army responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of a soldier deployed in a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh and saved his life.”
"The helicopter touched down on the boulders next to a river bed to evacuate the soldier from the forward post," it said.