Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army Spear Corps Rescues Soldier From Remote Location In Arunachal

The rescue operation was initiated by a distress call for medical evacuation.
Indian Army Spear Corps Rescues Soldier From Remote Location In Arunachal
Indian Army Spear Corps Rescues Soldier From Remote Location In ArunachalSources - x.com/Spearcorps
Pratidin Time

The Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully evacuated a soldier from a remote forward post in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, saving his life.

The rescue operation was initiated by a distress call for medical evacuation.

According to a post by Spear Corps on X, "On 16 August 24 Aviators of Spearcorps, Indian Army responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of a soldier deployed in a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh and saved his life.”

"The helicopter touched down on the boulders next to a river bed to evacuate the soldier from the forward post," it said.

Indian Army Spear Corps Rescues Soldier From Remote Location In Arunachal
Trekkers Celebrate Independence Day at Siachen, Praise Indian Army’s Green Initiatives
Indian Army
Spear Corps

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
arunachal-pradesh>>north-east/arunachal-pradesh/indian-army-spear-corps-rescues-soldier-from-remote-location-in-arunachal
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com