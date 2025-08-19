Former IPS Anand Mishra, Ex-Union Minister Nagmani Join BJP Ahead of Bihar Polls

In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, three prominent figures — former IPS officer Anand Mishra, former Union Minister Nagmani Kushwaha, and former bureaucrat Suchitra Sinha — formally joined the party on Tuesday. The induction took place at a “Milan Samaroh” organised at the BJP office in Patna, in the presence of both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Anand Mishra, once closely associated with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party where he held the post of Youth Wing President, has been a high-profile entrant into politics. Popularly known as the “Singham of Assam” for his tough policing during his service, Mishra had earlier resigned from the Indian Police Service to pursue a political career. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested as an Independent candidate but faced defeat.

Although Mishra had sought a BJP ticket last year, the party did not nominate him. However, his induction this time is being seen as a calculated move by the BJP, with strong speculation that he may be fielded from the Buxar Assembly constituency. Political observers believe that his candidature could significantly alter the electoral dynamics in the region.

Mishra himself has admitted that it took him nearly seven years to finally take the plunge into politics after leaving the IPS. “There came a day when I realised I was made for something bigger. That is when I decided to enter politics,” he had said earlier.

The BJP hopes that Mishra’s popularity, particularly his clean image and appeal among the youth, will strengthen its prospects in Buxar and adjoining areas. His entry, along with seasoned leaders like Nagmani Kushwaha and Suchitra Sinha, adds weight to the party’s campaign as Bihar braces for a high-stakes electoral battle later this year.

