“Ideological Contest”: INDIA Bloc Pitches Justice Reddy Against NDA in VP Race

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy as its joint candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

The decision was taken at a meeting of alliance partners held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, where Reddy’s name was formally endorsed.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Kharge said, “This Vice Presidential contest is an ideological battle. All Opposition parties have unanimously nominated Shri B. Sudarshan Reddy garu as their common candidate for the post of Vice President of India.”

Kharge described Reddy as one of the country’s most eminent and progressive jurists, highlighting his long and distinguished judicial career. “He has served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and later as a judge of the Supreme Court. Throughout his career, he has been a courageous advocate of social, economic, and political justice,” Kharge said.

He further underlined that Reddy embodies the values of India’s freedom movement, Constitution, and democracy, all of which, he asserted, are “under assault today, making this election a collective fight to uphold those principles.”

Quick Facts: Who Is B. Sudarshan Reddy?

Born on July 8, 1946, in Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana), Reddy hails from an agricultural family. He earned his law degree from Osmania University in 1971 and soon after enrolled with the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council, beginning his career as an advocate.

Specializing in civil and constitutional law, Reddy went on to serve as Government Pleader (1988–1990), Additional Standing Counsel for the Centre, and legal adviser to Osmania University.

In 1995, he was elevated as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. A decade later, in December 2005, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, before his eventual elevation to the Supreme Court of India in January 2007. He served on the apex court bench until his retirement in July 2011.

Post-retirement, Reddy was appointed in 2013 as the first Lokayukta of Goa, an anti-corruption ombudsman position, though he resigned later that same year.

