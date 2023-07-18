Former Kerala CM & Congress Veteran Oommen Chandy Passes Away

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday.
The former Kerala CM’s death was announced by his son Chandy Oommen through a post on social media early this morning.
As per reports, Oommen Chandy breathed his last at around 4:25 am today at the Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 79.
He was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer for a long time, first in USA and then in Bengaluru.
Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma and three children.
Meanwhile, condolences poured in from all across the political arena after the news of the veteran Congress leader’s demise spread.
Further, as a mark of respect to the departed soul, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday for schools and government institutions of the state today.
Notably, Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally.
Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.