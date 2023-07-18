Former Kerala CM & Congress Veteran Oommen Chandy Passes Away

Further, as a mark of respect to the departed soul, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday for schools and government institutions of the state today.

Notably, Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally.

Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.