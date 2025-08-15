Nagaland Governor and Veteran BJP Leader La. Ganesan Passes Away

La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland and senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, passed away in Chennai on Friday at the age of 80.

Advertisment

Ganesan had earlier served as the Governor of Manipur and also held additional charge as the Governor of West Bengal. A bachelor, he had recently celebrated his 80th birthday in a grand ceremony in Chennai, attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

According to reports, Ganesan fell in his bathroom a few days ago, sustaining head injuries that ultimately led to his demise. His mortal remains were reportedly brought to his Chennai residence a short while ago, where family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.

A native of Thanjavur district, Ganesan was a passionate admirer of Carnatic music and was known for attending the annual Thyagaraja Aradhana in Thiruvaiyaru. His association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began during his school days, with his family closely connected to the organisation.

The Nagaland Governor’s office noted, "His role in protecting the Hindu interest in Meenakshipuram religious conversions and Mandaikkadu communal riots were well appreciated by the nationalist leaders of yesteryears. His tireless efforts to bring peace and unity among Hindus in the caste nerve centres of Tamil Nadu, such as Puliangudi and Ramanathapuram, bore fruit, leading to harmony among the people."

In 1991, Ganesan was deputed to strengthen the BJP in Tamil Nadu and resigned from the RSS to focus on party work. He later served as General Secretary and President of BJP Tamil Nadu, and at the national level, as BJP Vice-President. He contested twice from South Chennai Lok Sabha constituency but was unsuccessful.

In 2017, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, following Najma Heptulla’s appointment as Governor of Manipur.

ALSO READ: Legendary Theatre Maestro Ratan Thiyam Passes Away at 77