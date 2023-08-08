Former PM's Wheelchair-Bound Rajya Sabha Presence Sparks Political Controversy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's attendance at the Rajya Sabha, despite his frail health, ignited a fiery debate between the Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The nonagenarian leader, confined to a wheelchair, made a resolute appearance on Monday to participate in the parliamentary proceedings and cast his vote against the contentious Delhi services bill, which was subsequently passed.
Singh's presence earned him accolades from the Opposition, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha hailing him as a "beacon of integrity." Chadha commended Singh's unwavering commitment to democracy and the Constitution, expressing profound gratitude for his unwavering support.
However, the BJP, taking to its official Twitter handle, lambasted the Congress for what it perceived as a political stunt. The BJP's tweet, written in Hindi, accused the Congress of using Singh's infirmity to sustain their coalition, deeming the move "shameful." This sparked a heated exchange between the two parties, with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate defending Singh's presence as a testament to his unyielding faith in democracy.
The contrasting narratives surrounding Singh's attendance underscore the deep political polarization in India's political landscape. While the Opposition highlighted his commitment to upholding democratic values, the BJP criticized what it deemed an attempt to manipulate sentiment for political gain.