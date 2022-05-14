Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Quits Party

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday quits party. The leader wished the party luck in a live session on Facebook.

"...Good luck and goodbye Congress..." he said.

He said while he is upset and pained, he also "feels pity" for Congress.

Jakhar on Friday had written on Twitter that he would share his "Dil Ki Baat" on Saturday. He shared his Facebook live session on Saturday with the same title.

Jakhar’s decision comes on the second day of the Congress party's Chintan Shivir being held in Udaipur.

"The Congress should have held a 'Chinta Shivir', and not a 'Chintan Shivir'", he said, terming the event a mere "formality". Jakhar also said that the top leadership of the Congress hardly know or want to find out ways to save the party.

"Congress should have formed an additional committee to look for reasons as to why it had failed miserably in Uttar Pradesh elections," he added. He also hit out at Harish Rawat and blamed him for Congress's loss.