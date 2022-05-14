Delhi Fire Tragedy: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Magisterial Inquiry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh compensation to the families of the kin of the deceased in Delhi Mundka building fire.

The chief minister announced the compensation while visiting the site and also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

For the 12 people who sustained injuries, the chief minister announced Rs. 50,000 compensation.

He said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them.

More than 75 people were in the building when the fire broke out on Friday evening near the Mundka metro station. Authorities said the fire started in an office on the first floor and spread rapidly.

During the initial inquiry, the police found that the four-story building was used for providing office spaces to companies. Two owners of the company have so far been arrested as part of a probe to identify suspected safety violations.

However police said that the commercial building near Mundka metro station didn’t have fire NOC while also informing that the building owner is absconding. Two others have been arrested in the case.

Police said that the building owner has been identified as Manish Lakra, as reported by ANI.

"The building did not have a fire NOC. The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra who lived on the top floor. Lakra is currently absconding, teams are on the job and he will be nabbed soon," DCP Sameer Sharma (Outer District) told reporters as per the report of ANI.