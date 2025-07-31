Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Exits BJP Alliance

In a major political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has officially parted ways with the BJP-led alliance, signalling a potential realignment in the state’s political landscape.

The decision marks a setback for the BJP’s electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu, especially given OPS’s influence within the powerful Thevar community.

The move comes amid reports of growing dissatisfaction within OPS’s camp. Sources indicate that the former Chief Minister was displeased over being sidelined during high-profile visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this week. OPS was neither invited to meet the Prime Minister nor included in Shah’s guest list.

The tensions follow AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s (EPS) decision to renew ties with the BJP, effectively isolating OPS from both his parent party and the national alliance.

Confirming the split, OPS loyalist and senior leader Panruti Ramachandran told reporters that the decision to walk away from the BJP-led front was deliberate and necessary. “The reason is widely known,” he said, flanked by Panneerselvam.

While keeping cards close to his chest, Ramachandran hinted at future political moves. “The right alliance to lead the people in the right direction will materialise soon,” he said, adding that OPS will begin statewide tours in preparation for the 2026 polls.

Possible DMK Alliance?

OPS’s political trajectory has now turned many eyes towards the ruling DMK. Speculation intensified after OPS was seen meeting DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin twice on the same day.

The first encounter, reportedly at a public park during their morning walks, was brushed off as coincidental. However, the political buzz grew louder after OPS visited Stalin’s residence later in the day, where he also met Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. A video released by the DMK showed the leaders engaged in a cordial conversation, further fueling alliance rumours.

While no formal announcement has been made, the twin meetings have sparked intense speculation about a possible realignment between OPS and the DMK.

