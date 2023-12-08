Former Telangana CM KCR Hospitalised After Fall In Farmhouse

Former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, encountered a hairline fracture in his hip after slipping and falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli villag in Siddipet district on Thursday night.
Confirming the incident, his daughter MLC K Kavitha mentioned that he sustained a minor hip bone injury and was receiving expert care.
Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) close to KCR's family reported that the 69-year-old leader was promptly taken to a private hospital in Secunderabad early on Friday.
A BRS representative, close to the family, stated, "He suffered a hairline fracture, otherwise he is fine. Doctors are monitoring his condition and will decide if surgery is required."
KCR had shifted to his farmhouse after his party's defeat to the Congress in the Assembly elections held on November 30. Following the loss, he submitted his resignation to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and vacated the residence and office where he had resided for the past nine years.
In the days leading up to the incident, KCR had been conducting meetings with party leaders at the farmhouse.
In the elections, the Congress emerged victorious with 64 out of the 119 seats, displacing the BRS, which could secure only 39 seats.
This outcome prevented KCR from achieving a record third term. Although he won from Gajwel, he faced defeat in Kamareddy, having contested from two seats.