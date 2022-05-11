Former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram Passes Away

Former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday aged 95 years old at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
The senior Congress leader was admitted in AIIMS having suffered a brain stroke. His son Anil Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying, “He was admitted to AIIMS and was undergoing treatment for the brain stroke.”
Meanwhile, his grandson, Aashray Sharma took to Facebook to write in Hindi, “Goodbye grandfather; Now the phone will not ring.” He also called it the “end of an era”.
The veteran leader suffered from a brain stroke in Manali on May 4 and was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, mentioned a press note shared by his grandson.
Having left the party in 2017, Sukh Ram had joined the Congress again in 2019. He had referred to it his ‘homecoming’.
It may be mentioned that he had served in the ministry of communications and information technology from 1993 to 1996. He was a Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency and a five-time MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, winning the Lok Sabha elections thrice.