Former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram Passes Away

Former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday aged 95 years old at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The senior Congress leader was admitted in AIIMS having suffered a brain stroke. His son Anil Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying, “He was admitted to AIIMS and was undergoing treatment for the brain stroke.”

Meanwhile, his grandson, Aashray Sharma took to Facebook to write in Hindi, “Goodbye grandfather; Now the phone will not ring.” He also called it the “end of an era”.