Sri Lanka: 8 Killed As Protests Rage On, Army Ordered To Open Fire

As many as eight people were killed on Monday after the Lankan police attacked peaceful protesters in Negombo in Sri Lanka as the country reels from dire economic crisis.
The protestors staged a demonstration supporting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, according to the police. Properties belonging to political leaders including several vehicles were damaged as well, reported ANI.
According to the media division of the police, six deaths were reported from the western province of Sri Lanka, while two more deaths were reported from the southern province.
One of the deceased was identified as Amarakeerthi Athukorala, an Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian and his security guard. They reportedly died by suicide as protestors surrounded his vehicle in Nittambuwa, reported Colombo Page.
Further, a 28- year-old Sri Lankan police officer was killed in a tear gas canister explosion. Apart from that, a youth was also shot at by an MP.
The chairman of Imaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha, A.V. Sarath Kumara also died of heart attack after his residence was attacked as protests intensified.
Meanwhile, as many as 216 people were left with injuries in the clashes in Colombo and were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. Five of them are in ICU, as per the hospital.
Moreover, the Lankan armed forces were ordered by the Ministry of defense to gun down anyone who tried to rob or destroy public property or cause injury to others.
A mob had entered into the Mahahunupitiya area in Negombo earlier and attacked a group of residents of the area with sharp weapons and set fire to several vehicles. They set fire to a van, three three-wheelers, eight motorcycles and five bicycles.
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has however urged the people to remain calm and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others. Political stability will be restored through consensus, he added.