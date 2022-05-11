Sri Lanka: 8 Killed As Protests Rage On, Army Ordered To Open Fire

As many as eight people were killed on Monday after the Lankan police attacked peaceful protesters in Negombo in Sri Lanka as the country reels from dire economic crisis.

The protestors staged a demonstration supporting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, according to the police. Properties belonging to political leaders including several vehicles were damaged as well, reported ANI.

According to the media division of the police, six deaths were reported from the western province of Sri Lanka, while two more deaths were reported from the southern province.

One of the deceased was identified as Amarakeerthi Athukorala, an Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian and his security guard. They reportedly died by suicide as protestors surrounded his vehicle in Nittambuwa, reported Colombo Page.

Further, a 28- year-old Sri Lankan police officer was killed in a tear gas canister explosion. Apart from that, a youth was also shot at by an MP.