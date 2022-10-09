Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav Critically Ill

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs, informed Gurugram hospital on Sunday.

Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said that the founder of the Samajwadi Party is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Gupta.

Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations.

Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is 82 years old.

Earlier on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the ailing former UP CM at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav.