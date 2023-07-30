Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Critical, Currently in Ventilation

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who was hospitalized following respiratory problems is currently on mechanical ventilation and is stated to be stable as of now.
Bhattacharjee was reportedly admitted at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday following a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.
According to doctors of the hospital, he is currently on mechanical ventilation. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued and overall clinical status remains critical but stable, stated hospital authorities.
The former West Bengal CM was kept on non-invasive ventilator support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after his oxygen saturation level dropped.
Reportedly, Bhattacharjee is a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was “electively intubated and ventilated last night due to altered sensorium and poor work of breathing,” a statement issued by Dr Rupali Basu, CEO and managing director of Woodlands Hospital said.
As per reports, a nine-member inter-disciplinary medical team has been formed, which is closely monitoring his treatment.