Foundation Stone of Aircraft Manufacturing Facility Laid in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat on Sunday.

While laying the foundation stone he said it was the country’s giant leap towards becoming self-reliant in aviation sector.

PM Modi said, “In the coming years, the Defence and Aerospace sectors will be two important pillars for making India ‘Atmanirbhar’. By 2025, our defence manufacturing scale would cross $25 billion. Defence corridors being established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would power this scale.”

He said that this was the first time that such a huge investment was made in India’s defence aerospace sector.

"The world's fastest growing aviation sector is in India today. We are about to be in the top three countries globally in terms of air traffic," he said.