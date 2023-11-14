Android Users In India At High-Risk, CERT-In Issues Warning

Experts at Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) found several vulnerabilities in the Android operating systems in versions 11,12,12L, 13 and 14. A large number of Android devices may be affected with the widespread issue.
Several high-risk vulnerabilities are likely to exploited by attackers to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and cause denial of service on target systems, according to the Indian cyber security agency which works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
CERT-IN said, “These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in the Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Kernel LTS, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.”
The high-risk vulnerabilities highlighted by CERT-IN was also acknowledged by Google. According to Google’s Android Security Bulletin released last week, security vulnerabilities are affecting Android devices. They are releasing security updates for all Android users.