Four Dead, Several Feared Trapped in Building Collapse in Delhi’s Mustafabad

A tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Mustafabad area has left at least four people dead, while several others are still feared trapped beneath the debris. The incident occurred around 3 AM on Saturday, prompting a swift response from rescue teams.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), dog squads, and local police rushed to the site to carry out the rescue operation. Visuals shared by a news agency depict teams clearing debris, with locals also lending a helping hand in the ongoing efforts.

Additional DCP (North East District), Sandeep Lamba, informed the news agency that 14 individuals had been rescued from the rubble, but unfortunately, four of them could not survive. “It was a four-storey building. Around 8-10 people are still feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway,” he stated.

Eyewitnesses revealed that two men and their two daughters-in-law lived in the collapsed structure. “The elder daughter-in-law has three children, and the younger one also has three. We have no idea about their whereabouts at the moment,” a local resident told the news agency.

This devastating collapse follows a sudden change in Delhi’s weather on Friday night, when heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed various parts of the city.

In a related incident last week, one person died and two others sustained injuries after a wall of a six-storey under-construction building near the Madhu Vihar police station collapsed during a dust storm. According to Additional DCP (East) Vineet Kumar, a distress call was received around 7 PM. Upon reaching the location, police discovered the wall had collapsed due to the storm’s impact. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities continue to monitor the rescue operation closely, while safety concerns grow over building structures in the capital amidst unpredictable weather conditions.

