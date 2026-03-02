Four Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Students Safely Evacuated

A wave of alarm swept through parts of the national capital on Monday morning after four schools reported receiving bomb threat emails claiming the presence of explosive devices on their premises. The messages surfaced shortly after 8 am, prompting swift intervention by police and emergency services.

Among the institutions targeted were Army Public School, Salwan Public School, and Meera Public School, along with another school in the city. Authorities treated the threats as credible until proven otherwise, initiating full-scale security protocols.

Evacuations and Intensive Searches

Soon after the alerts were flagged, teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units reached the campuses. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff were moved out of classrooms and assembled at safe locations while systematic checks were carried out across school buildings, playgrounds and administrative blocks.

According to a report, the searches were conducted thoroughly to rule out any possibility of explosives. By late morning, preliminary inspections had not yielded any suspicious objects, though detailed verification continued as a precaution.

Parents rushed to the school gates amid confusion, with authorities urging calm and assuring them that all necessary safety measures were in place.

Monday’s episode is the latest in a series of similar email threats that have unsettled Delhi over the past few weeks. Several educational institutions in Dwarka and Paschim Vihar have previously faced comparable scares. Prominent landmarks such as the Delhi Secretariat and the Red Fort have also been targeted in recent hoax communications.

Investigators are examining the content of the emails, which reportedly carried extremist references and specific timing threats. Security agencies are treating the matter seriously while also assessing the possibility of the threats being hoaxes.

The incident is the latest in a growing pattern of bomb threat emails targeting educational institutions in major Indian cities, repeatedly disrupting school schedules and causing anxiety among parents, students, and school authorities.

The incidents come against the backdrop of increased security monitoring in Delhi. An earlier intelligence input had flagged a potential terror risk in areas surrounding the Red Fort, with certain religious sites near Chandni Chowk reportedly under watch due to possible threats from Pakistan-based extremist groups.