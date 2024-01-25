France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Rajasthan's Jaipur

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived at Amber Fort in Rajasthan’s Jaipur where he met school students gathered to welcome him as he began his official two-day state visit to India.
The French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari on his visit to the fort. Macron also posed for a picture with the two at the fort.
Emmanuel Macron was given an overview of the history of the fort as he walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture. He appreciated the Rajasthani painting art, and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort.
Macron is on a state visit to India and will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi. His visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest among other nations as chief guest on India’s Republic Day.
Moreover, it comes just months after PM Modi’s Paris trip on France’s Bastille Day on July 14, 2023.
Earlier in the day, upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport, he was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended an invitation to the French president to be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. His visit also encapsulates 25 years of India-France Strategic Partnership.
Later in the evening, Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit the Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal, after which PM Modi and the French president are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting at Taj Rambagh Palace.
This year, a French armed forces contingent will be taking part in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.