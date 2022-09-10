National

Fraud Mobile Gaming App: ED Seizes Over Rs 7Cr After Raids in Kolkata

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named ‘E-Nuggets’ and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan
Fraud Mobile Gaming App: ED Seizes Over Rs 7Cr After Raids in Kolkata
Fraud Mobile Gaming App: ED Seizes Over Rs 7Cr After Raids in Kolkata
Pratidin Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday seized more than Rs 7 crore in cash after it conducted raids in Kolkata as part of a money-laundering probe against the promoters of an alleged fraud mobile gaming app.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named ‘E-Nuggets’ and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

“So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress,” the Enforcement Directorate said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other “Chinese controlled” apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

Also Read
860 kgs Ganja Seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, 3 Arrested
Kolkata
raids
Mobile Gaming App

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com