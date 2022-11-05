Cab Services Closed Indefinitely in Guwahati

Cab services have been closed indefinitely in Assam’s Guwahati owing to non-fulfillment of various demands of the cab drivers.

The decision has been taken after a day-long protest by the All Assam Cab Workers Association at the Uber office premises in Mathgharia on Saturday.

According to reports, workers of the association had staged protests after accounts of over 1500 drivers had been abruptly closed without any prior notice.

The protesting drivers announced that they would not provide services to public until their demands are met.

The protestors also appealed the government to introduce new apps for their services.