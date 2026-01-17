Free Mega Health Camp Benefits Hundreds in Jashpur, CM Praises Jindal Foundation

Fulfilling its commitment to social causes, the Jindal Foundation organised a large, free health check-up camp at the newly constructed Community Health Centre complex in Bagicha, Jashpur district. The camp was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.

Advertisment

A team of specialist doctors from Fortis-OP Jindal Hospital, Raigarh, and Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, provided services. A large number of local residents attended the camp and benefited from health check-ups and consultations. Jindal Foundation is continuously making efforts to provide accessible and quality healthcare facilities in the region.

Mega health camps are regularly organised in the villages surrounding the Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh, which have benefited thousands of people so far. In a major initiative, the Chhattisgarh Government's Health Department organised this massive health camp at the newly constructed Community Health Centre complex in Bagicha, a neighbouring district of Jashpur, with the guidance and support of the Jashpur District Administration.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai was accompanied by Pathalgaon MLA Smt. Gomati Sai, Jashpur MLA Smt. Raimuni Bhagat, Inspector General, Shri Deepak Kumar Jha, Jashpur Collector,r Shri Rohit Vyas, Superintendent of Police, Shri Shashi Mohan Singh, Jindal Steel Limited, Raigarh Executive Director Shri Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Executive Vice President Shri Sanjeev Chauhan, COO of Fortis-OP Jindal Hospital Raigarh, Shri Premnath Sahu, and CSR Head Shri Apurva Chaudhary at the camp's inauguration.

Ten specialist doctors from Fortis-OP Jindal Hospital, Raigarh, participated in this camp, including neurosurgeons and spine specialists, orthopedists, burn and plastic surgery specialists, gynaecologists, nephrologists, ENT specialists, and general medicine specialists. Additionally, a team of specialists from Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, including a pediatric cardiologist, also provided services to patients.

Jindal Foundation's state-of-the-art mobile medical vans, Kishori Express and Swasti Express, were also deployed at the camp. Kishori Express provided specialised health checkups and treatment for adolescent girls, while Swasti Express provided specialised physiotherapy services.

With the support of the Health Department, a large number of patients from various areas of Jashpur district attended the camp, receiving expert consultations and free medicines as needed. Dr GS Jatra, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jashpur, expressed his gratitude to the Jindal Foundation for the successful organisation of the camp. He said that through the camp, the citizens of Jashpur district benefited from the services of expert doctors.

Chief Minister lauds Jindal Foundation's efforts

Chief Minister Shri Vishnudev Sai praised the Jindal Foundation's massive health camp at the newly constructed Community Health Centre complex, saying such efforts are highly commendable in the public interest. He praised the Jindal Foundation's continued work in the field of health services and encouraged it to continue contributing to the region's development in the future.

Jindal Foundation is continuously active in the field of health

On this occasion, Mr Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Executive Director of Jindal Steel Limited, Raigarh, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the district administration and said that providing healthcare services to such a large number of people is a matter of satisfaction and pride for the Jindal Foundation.

He informed that seven mega health camps were recently organised in more than 26 villages in Raigarh, directly benefiting hundreds of villagers. A special camp for cataract patients provided free surgery to 114 patients. Additionally, mobile medical vans are conducting village-to-village health checkups and distributing free medicines.

Under the "Operation Drishti" campaign, students in 68 government schools across 31 villages have undergone eye examinations and distributed free spectacles as needed, positively impacting children's health and education.

Also Read: ‘Snatching a Child’s Innocence Unforgivable’: Mayor Inspects Abdul Ansari’s Shop-House