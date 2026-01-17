‘Snatching a Child’s Innocence Unforgivable’: Mayor Inspects Abdul Ansari’s Shop-House

The extremely inhuman, heinous, and reprehensible incident involving an eight-year-old girl in Raipur has shaken the entire city. This is not merely a crime, but a direct assault on society and humanity—one that will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Advertisment

As soon as Mayor Meenal Choubey received information about the incident, she moved into immediate action mode without losing a moment. On the same day, she personally visited the shop premises of the accused, Abdul Ansari, where officials of the Raipur Municipal Corporation pasted a notice on the spot regarding illegal construction. The notice serves as a clear message of the law—that there will be no shield or protection for criminals.

At the site, the Mayor issued firm and unequivocal instructions to the concerned officials to initiate prompt, strict, and legally conclusive action against all illegal constructions linked to the accused, strictly in accordance with rules and regulations.

Issuing a stern warning, the Mayor stated, “There will be no compromise on the safety of innocent children.

Such predators have no place in society, and they will receive no mercy from the administration.”

She further directed that all statutory actions permissible at the municipal level be implemented with immediate effect. The administration is handling the matter with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and a zero-tolerance policy.

During this difficult time, Mayor Meenal Choubey also expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the victim child and her family.

Also Read: Drug Peddling Busted in Ganj: Police Arrest 3, Seize 3,000 Intoxicant Tablets