“Freebies Making People Avoid Work”—SC Criticizes Pre-Election Handouts

The Supreme Court today (February 12) came out with loaded criticism on announcing freebies before elections.

During a hearing, the apex court observes that the practice is making people unwilling to work since they are getting free rations and money.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih expressed disapproval of the practice of announcing freebies before polls during a hearing of a matter relating to homeless people’s right to shelter in urban areas, as per reports.

"Unfortunately, because of these freebies... the people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations. They are getting amount without doing any work," said Justice Gavai.

The bench also observed that homeless people be included in mainstream society and allowed to contribute to the nation’s development.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them, but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation," said the bench.

Attorney general R Venkataramani told the bench that the Centre is working to finalise the mission of urban poverty alleviation to address several issues, including providing shelter to urban homeless people.

The bench in response asked the attorney general to confirm from centre how much time it would take to apply the mission. The matter will now be heard six weeks later.

The Supreme Court also heard a plea on Rohingya refugees seeking access to public hospitals and schools for them. The Supreme Court said that no child will be discriminated against in education. The court has fixed a hearing of the plea for next week.

