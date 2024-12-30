Bangladesh Contacts Myanmar, Arakan Army Over Border Conflict

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Bangladesh has been maintaining communication with both the Myanmar government as well as the rebel group Arakan Army, which has taken full control of the Myanmar side of the shared 271 kilometres border, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Monday.
"We have no problems in the border area. All security forces, including the Border Guard Bangladesh [BGB], are performing their duties with utmost caution. The focus is on ensuring that law and order remain stable at all times," he told reporters while visiting the border area in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.
The adviser also mentioned that Dr Khalilur Rahman, a high representative of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has been continuously monitoring the situation.
Referring to 50,000-60,000 Rohingyas taking refuge in the country recently due to the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State, he said they have not yet been registered and a decision at the higher levels of government is needed in this regard.
"No decision has been made yet on this matter," he said, adding, "The newly-arrived Rohingyas have faced severe humanitarian issues, with many arriving badly injured, making it difficult to send them back. They are receiving food assistance through various channels."
The adviser arrived at the BGB's 2nd battalion headquarters in Teknaf by helicopter at around 11 am. He then visited the Naf River area.
In response to a question, he said Teknaf and its adjacent areas are notorious for drug trading. He expressed confidence that the influx of narcotics could be gradually controlled and called for cooperation from everyone along the border to share intel.
Regarding the reopening of the fishing and cattle import corridor in the Naf River, he said it all depends on the situation in Myanmar.
"Occasionally, the sound of gunfire can be heard on our side of the border, and mortar shells are fired on this side. As a result, fishing in the Naf River is not currently safe. If the situation improves, decisions can be made regarding this matter.
"Local farmers are fine with the suspension of cattle imports and there is no shortage of livestock. Once the situation improves, discussions will be held to determine the future of the corridor," he said.