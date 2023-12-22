National

Freed After 14 Years, Assam Woman Set To Return Home From Punjab

The woman from Assam's Udalguri had been taken to Punjab to work as a house help where she had to face ineffable atrocities.
A woman from Assam, who had been living in Punjab for the last 14 years, is set to return home, sources on Friday claimed.

According to sources, the woman had been living in Punjab's Jalandhar where she worked as a house help against her wishes.

During her time there, the woman, identified as Mariam, a resident of Assam's Udalguri, had to face inconceivable atrocities, it has been reported.

At the tender age of just 24 years, Mariam had been contacted by an agent, who reportedly goes by the name Ajit, who arranged for her to be taken to a family in Punjab's Jalandhar where she was to work as a house help.

In the beginning, the prospect seemed promising to Mariam, who readily obliged hoping it would turn her life. However, what transpired since her move there, has dented her life forever.

Mariam reportedly faced physical assault at the hands of her employers regularly. Moreover, they only fed her roti with salt and meted out inexpressibly bad treatment to her.

However, Dr. Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula, the coordinator of Delhi Police's North East Cell, came to her rescue. Mariam was rescued and is now set to return back home after 14 long years of wait.

