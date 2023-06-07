Freight Train Crushes 6 Labourers to Death in Odisha, 2 Injured

Amidst the ongoing investigation into the horrific triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore, reports have emerged about another tragic train accident in the state.
As per reports, rakes of a freight train without an engine crushed as many as six labourers to death in Odisha’s Jajpur on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred at the Jajpur Road station. Two other labourers are said to be critically injured.
The labourers were seeking shelter under the rakes of the train in order to get protection from a sudden rain and thunderstorm that hit the area, informed Bishwajit Rashu, CPRO of the East Coast Railway to ANI.
Rashu said, “Six labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the sudden wind and rain. Due to strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking shelter under it which ultimately led to their death. A high-level inquiry will be done in regard to the incident.”
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the tragic incident and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured persons. The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.