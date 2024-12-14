From Championships to Wedding Bells: PV Sindhu’s New Chapter

Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu got engaged to Venkata Datta Sai on Saturday, December 14, in an intimate ceremony marked by a delightful “Miss to Mrs” theme.

Advertisment

Sindhu took to Instagram to share her joy, quoting Khalil Gibran: “When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives nought but itself.”

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, disclosed that the engagement was arranged promptly due to her demanding schedule starting in January. “This was the only possible window,” he said, highlighting the challenges of balancing personal milestones with professional commitments.

The wedding is set for December 22 in Udaipur, with pre-wedding festivities commencing on December 20. A grand reception will follow in Hyderabad on December 24. Post-celebrations, Sindhu will promptly return to her rigorous training regimen.

Notable dignitaries, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, are among those invited to the celebrations.

A Brief Pause Before a Busy Season

Sindhu’s marriage comes just weeks before her return to international badminton. She is slated to compete in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament starting January 7, kicking off a crucial season in preparation for the 2024 Olympics and other major events.

The engagement follows Sindhu’s impressive comeback after a challenging year. Despite an injury setback during Japan’s Kumamoto Masters, she showcased her resilience by clinching the Syed Modi International title in November.

As Sindhu embarks on this new chapter in her personal life, the badminton ace remains focused on her journey toward achieving more significant milestones in her sport.