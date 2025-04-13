From Drones to Disaster Relief—India, US in Perfect Sync

The fourth edition of the Indo-US joint military exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 roared to an action-packed finale on Friday with a grand Distinguished Visitors' (DV) Day held at Kakinada. Spanning from April 1 to 11, the tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drill brought together the might and coordination of two of the world’s most powerful militaries in a show of strength, synergy, and humanitarian purpose.

From high-flying slithering operations to boots-on-the-ground beach landings, the DV Day gave spectators a front-row seat to the future of multinational disaster response collaboration. Forces from both nations executed a seamless ballet of standoff and hard beaching maneuvers, C130 aircraft flyovers, and daring slithering insertions from SC and Mi17V5 helicopters—all choreographed with precision and trust.

Among the top brass present were the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), the US Consul General, Commander of the US Navy’s Strike Group Five, and the Deputy General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army’s 54 Infantry Division, all of whom witnessed the depth of operational harmony on display.

From Harbour to High Seas

The 11-day exercise was divided into two key phases—harbour and sea. The harbour phase, conducted in Visakhapatnam from April 1 to 7, kicked off with an opening ceremony graced by Jorgan K Andrews, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy, and Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command.

Participants engaged in a series of knowledge-sharing events, including subject-matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) on cutting-edge domains like medical tech, drones, and space. The camaraderie extended beyond strategy rooms to friendly sports fixtures, cross-deck visits, and ship boarding drills, fostering deeper bonds between personnel.

Tactical Brilliance at Sea

The sea phase, conducted off Kakinada from April 8 to 11, shifted the action into high gear. Joint operations ranged from cross-deck aircraft landings and coordinated troop landings to complex maritime maneuvers and large-scale humanitarian drills. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also played a key role, showcasing India's civil-military disaster response capability.

A Combined Coordination Centre (CCC) was set up as a nerve centre to manage these large-scale joint operations. Complementing the field action, a joint relief and medical camp run by the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) and US counterparts stood ready, simulating real-world disaster response efforts.

Legacy of Partnership

First launched in 2019 under the framework of the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Tiger Triumph has grown into a cornerstone of India-US defence collaboration. The 2025 edition not only reaffirmed operational interoperability but also highlighted the two nations’ shared commitment to humanitarian missions and regional stability.

As the final helicopters soared into the sunset and applause echoed along the Kakinada coast, Tiger Triumph 2025 left behind more than just memories—it left a blueprint for future cooperation in times of crisis.

