Tahawwur Rana’s 26/11 Secrets? NIA Digs Into Deadly Mumbai Attack Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued questioning 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana for the second consecutive day, as part of its efforts to unravel the wider conspiracy behind the devastating 2008 terror strikes.

Rana, who was extradited from the United States recently, is currently lodged in a high-security cell at the NIA headquarters in the CGO complex, New Delhi. Security around him remains tight, with personnel guarding him round the clock, according to sources.

Officials revealed that Rana is being treated like any other arrested individual, with no special privileges extended to him. At his request, a copy of the Quran was provided, and he is observed offering Namaz five times a day within his cell. Described as a religious man, Rana has also sought pen and paper, which have been allowed under close watch to ensure safety precautions.

“Beyond that, he has not made any other requests,” an officer stated, adding that strict observation continues to prevent any self-harm attempts.

As per court guidelines, Rana is allowed to meet with a lawyer assigned by the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) every alternate day and undergoes a medical examination every 48 hours to monitor his health. All procedures are being followed as per standard protocol.

The 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin was brought to the NIA headquarters early Friday after a Delhi court granted the agency an 18-day custody for interrogation. Investigators are now intensively questioning him to determine his exact role in the meticulously planned attacks that left over 170 people dead and hundreds injured across Mumbai more than 16 years ago.

Sources indicate that NIA officials are probing several key leads, including frequent phone calls between Rana and David Coleman Headley (alias Daood Gilani), the American terrorist currently imprisoned in the US for his involvement in the 26/11 plot.

Officials are also questioning Rana about his contacts, particularly a key individual based in Dubai who may have had prior knowledge of the attack plan. Rana’s movements across various regions in north and south India in the days leading up to the attacks are being closely examined for potential clues.

Investigators are also looking into his suspected links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, which orchestrated the Mumbai carnage.

The questioning is ongoing, with the agency hoping that Rana’s responses may shed new light on the intricate planning and execution of one of India’s deadliest terror attacks.

