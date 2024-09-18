From Earth to Venus: India Invests Rs. 1236 Crore in Ambitious Orbiter Mission

In a groundbreaking move, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the development of the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), marking a major stride in India’s space exploration endeavors. This mission aims to unravel the mysteries of Venus, the closest planet to Earth, and a potential key to understanding planetary evolution.
The Venus Orbiter Mission, spearheaded by the Department of Space, will deploy a sophisticated spacecraft to orbit Venus, providing unprecedented insights into the planet’s surface, atmosphere, and its interaction with the Sun. Venus, once thought to be Earth-like and possibly habitable, offers a unique perspective on planetary evolution and environmental transformation.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will spearhead the development and launch of the spacecraft, with the mission slated for execution in March 2028. The total investment for this ambitious project stands at Rs. 1236 Crore, with Rs. 824 Crore allocated specifically for spacecraft development. This funding will cover the design, construction, and launch of the spacecraft, including its advanced payloads and necessary ground station support.
The Venus Orbiter Mission is set to answer critical scientific questions about Venus’s evolution, potentially shedding light on why it diverged so dramatically from Earth’s path. The data collected will contribute significantly to the global scientific community’s understanding of planetary science.
Additionally, the mission is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and technological advancements across various sectors. Indian industries and academic institutions will play a pivotal role in the spacecraft's development, including design, testing, and calibration phases.
With its innovative instruments, the mission promises to deliver valuable new scientific data and open up novel research avenues for the Indian scientific community. The Venus Orbiter Mission not only advances India’s space exploration capabilities but also sets the stage for future planetary missions with larger payloads and more sophisticated technologies.