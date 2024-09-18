One Nation One Election Gets Cabinet Nod: Bill Expected in Winter Session

In a significant move towards holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for "One Nation One Election." The bill to facilitate simultaneous polls is expected to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, sources revealed.
This development follows the submission of a comprehensive report by the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.
Addressing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined that the implementation of One Nation One Election will occur in two phases, with extensive consultations planned.
Earlier, the Modi 2.0 government had established the panel to explore the feasibility of simultaneous elections, a key promise from the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto.
The committee's 18,626-page report, submitted to the President in March, recommends starting with simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Notably, this initial step does not require approval from states for a constitutional amendment.
The second phase involves aligning elections for municipalities and panchayats with those of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which will necessitate ratification by at least half of the states. The panel has proposed 18 constitutional amendments to make One Nation One Election a reality.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the need for simultaneous polls in his Independence Day speech, asserting that frequent elections are impeding the country's progress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that One Nation One Election will be implemented within the NDA's current tenure.
While several opposition parties, including Congress, AAP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), have expressed concerns that simultaneous elections could benefit the ruling party, NDA allies like JD(U) and Chirag Paswan's party have supported the initiative.