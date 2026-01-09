From Hemkosh to Heritage: Remembering Hemchandra Goswami

New Delhi witnessed a meaningful tribute to one of Assam’s greatest literary icons as the 154th birth anniversary of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami was observed on Friday at the India International Centre.

The programme, titled “Language and Legacy”, was organised by the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation to celebrate his immense contributions to Assamese language, literature and cultural heritage.

The event brought together scholars, artists and admirers who reflected on Pandit Goswami’s towering role in shaping Assam’s linguistic and cultural identity. Widely regarded as one of the foremost architects of modern Assamese literature, Hemchandra Goswami’s life and works were remembered for their enduring influence on Assam’s national consciousness.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Naba Goswami, who warmly greeted the guests and highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to preserving linguistic heritage and celebrating Assamese intellectual traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, senior IPS officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta recalled Pandit Goswami’s remarkable personality and his lasting contributions to Assam’s language, history and society. He underlined how Goswami’s work continues to guide generations of scholars and language enthusiasts.

A major highlight of the event was the release of the English-translated book “Scholar Pandit Hemchandra Goswami”, originally written by former Asom Sahitya Sabha president Dr Suryja Kanta Hazarika. The book was formally released by legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, lending national prominence to the occasion.

The programme also featured a panel discussion titled “Language and Legacy”, moderated by noted violinist Sunita Bhuyan. The discussion saw participation from eminent speakers including Dr Uday Dixit, Dr Jayanta Biswas Sharma, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty and Mayur Bora, who deliberated on the relevance of linguistic heritage in contemporary times.

Noted writer and journalist Gourav Goswami, a descendant of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, was also present at the event. He spoke about Goswami’s historic role in publishing the iconic Assamese dictionary Hemkosh, describing it as a cornerstone in the standardisation and preservation of the Assamese language.

The event concluded with a soulful violin performance by Sunita Bhuyan, providing a fitting artistic close to an evening dedicated to celebrating language, legacy and cultural memory.

The programme reaffirmed the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation’s efforts to honour his life and work while ensuring that his contributions to Assamese language and literature receive wider national recognition.

