‘From Moonwalk to Sun Dance’, Dr Jitendra Singh Lauds Successful Insertion of Aditya-L1 to Halo Orbit

India also has a special stake in the study of Sun phenomena because of the large number of satellites in space, said Dr Jitendra Singh. The Minister also took the example of the private space exploration company SpaceX losing 40 satellites in a go, after being hit by a solar storm a day after launch, to underline how important the understanding of solar phenomena is. Pointing out the importance of the mission, the Minister said that all scientists in the space exploration field are eagerly waiting for inputs from the Aditya L1 mission.