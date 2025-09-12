From Music to Wellness: Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika in Kolkata

In a soulful homage to the legendary bard of the Brahmaputra, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, renowned music therapist and performer Anubhuti Goswami, alongside her husband and multi-instrumentalist Emon Goswami, delivered a unique acoustic tribute as part of the maestro’s 100th birth centenary celebrations in Kolkata.

The duo performed to enthusiastic audiences at Assam Bhawan, organized by the Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association, and at the Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, hosted by Byatikram MASDO. The concerts reimagined Dr. Hazarika’s immortal songs in a meditative, healing format, eliciting heartfelt applause and deep emotional resonance from attendees.

The performances featured the soothing resonance of the handpan, complemented by Ritu Paban Kotoky on guitar and Sudipendra Nath Chatterjee on violin, creating an immersive soundscape. Audience members described the concerts as not just musical renditions but transformative experiences, blending melody with inner calm and reflection.

Dr. Saumen Bharatiya, President of Byatikram MASDO, praised the initiative, stating, “Anubhuti and Emon are bringing a new vibration to the melodies of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Their presentation offers a refreshing and deeply moving way to connect with his timeless creations.”

Anubhuti Goswami reflected on the performances, saying, “Dr. Hazarika’s songs embody humanity and healing. Presenting them in this acoustic and meditative format was our humble tribute to his centenary.” Emon Goswami added, “Music, when experienced intimately and mindfully, touches the core of our being. Through this tribute, we hoped to convey the healing essence embedded in his legacy.”

The concerts emerged as a memorable confluence of Assamese cultural heritage and contemporary healing arts, leaving audiences captivated and reflective. Beyond the centenary celebrations, these performances reaffirmed Anubhuti Goswami’s larger mission: using music as a bridge between wellness, heritage, and art, reaching diverse audiences across India—from cultural platforms to corporate wellness events.