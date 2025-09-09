Colombo Resonates with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Centenary Songs

Colombo turned into a stage of cultural harmony as the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), the cultural arm of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, celebrated the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a soulful evening of music and tributes.

The highlight of the event was the formal release of the Sinhala and Tamil versions of Dr. Hazarika’s immortal humanist anthem “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (Humans for Humanity) by Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, H.E. Santosh Jha. The song, which has long been a symbol of compassion and unity, found new life in two of Sri Lanka’s major languages, bridging cultures across the Palk Strait.

The Tamil translation was undertaken by Sahitya Akademi Premchand Award-winning writer Ayathurai Santhan, while the Sinhala rendition was translated by eminent Hindi scholar Prof. Upul Ranjith Hewawitanagamage. Their words came alive on stage through performances by Dr. Arunanthy Aaruran, Senior Lecturer in Carnatic Music at the University of Visual and Performing Arts, and ICCR Pratibha Sangam awardee Thanura Madhugeeth Dissanayake. The entire initiative was conceived and directed by SVCC Director Prof. Ankuron Dutta.

In his address, High Commissioner Jha reflected on Dr. Hazarika’s enduring message: “His belief in unity through diversity and in the power of culture to bring people together remains as relevant as ever. Dr. Hazarika’s life reminds us that artists are not merely creators, but also messengers of peace and change.”

Calling on the younger generation to rediscover the Sudhakantha’s songs and writings, Jha stressed that it was equally important to celebrate the timeless values and ideals that Dr. Hazarika embodied—love, inclusivity, and cultural pride.

The evening’s atmosphere was further enriched with soulful performances by celebrated singers Asith Atapattu and Jayanti Rai, who lent their voices to classics that evoked nostalgia and reverence for the maestro.

As Sri Lanka joined India in honouring Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary, the event stood as a reminder that his music transcends borders, languages, and generations—echoing his universal call for humanity to live for one another.

