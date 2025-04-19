From Rakesh Sharma to Shubhanshu Shukla: India Returns to Human Spaceflight After 40 Years

India is on the cusp of a historic moment in its space journey, with an Indian astronaut set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) for the very first time. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will fly to the ISS next month as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission, marking India’s return to human spaceflight after four decades.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh following a high-level review meeting on ISRO’s future roadmap. He hailed the mission as a defining chapter in India’s space odyssey and a major leap towards global space collaboration.

Group Captain Shukla, a decorated test pilot and top contender for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, will represent India in the Ax-4 mission scheduled for May 2025. His journey will be the first by an Indian to the ISS and the first spaceflight by an Indian since Rakesh Sharma’s iconic mission aboard a Soviet Soyuz in 1984.

“This is more than just a symbolic flight — it’s a strategic step forward,” said Dr. Singh. “India’s space program is aligning itself with global partnerships while strengthening operational readiness for indigenous human missions.”

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan presented key updates during the meeting, outlining several critical missions and technological breakthroughs achieved since January 2025. Highlights include:

Public release of data from the Aditya L1 solar mission.

Successful demonstration of spacecraft docking and undocking technologies.

Testing of India’s highest-thrust liquid engine to date.

The historic 100th mission launch (GSLV-F15) from Sriharikota.

Satellite-based support for national events like Kumbh Mela 2025.

Restart testing of the Vikas Engine, crucial for launch vehicle recovery.

India's space agenda for the coming months is equally ambitious. In May, the PSLV-C61 mission will launch the EOS-09 satellite, equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar for high-resolution Earth imaging under all conditions. The TV-D2 mission will also simulate an emergency crew escape scenario, testing systems critical for Gaganyaan.

June will witness the launch of the NASA-ISRO NISAR mission aboard the GSLV-F16, a landmark Earth observation project using dual-frequency radar. In July, the LVM3-M5 mission will launch BlueBird Block-2 satellites for US-based AST SpaceMobile, furthering India’s role in global commercial space ventures.

Group Captain Shukla’s upcoming journey symbolizes more than just national pride — it signals India’s readiness to take its place among the world’s leading spacefaring nations. His mission promises to deliver critical insights for India's Human Spaceflight Program and reaffirm the nation’s bold aspirations for the future.

