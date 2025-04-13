Russia Praises India’s Space Leadership, Highlights Strengthening Indo-Russian Space Cooperation

Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, commended India’s advancements in space exploration, recognizing the country as one of the global leaders in the field. During an event celebrating Cosmonautics Day at the Russian House in New Delhi, Alipov emphasized the increasing collaboration between India and Russia, particularly in relation to India’s upcoming human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

"India is a global leader in space exploration, and Russia is learning a great deal from the country. We are proud to be involved in India’s upcoming manned mission," Alipov remarked, further adding, "Space exploration has always been a unifying force among nations."

The event also included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque on the Russian House’s outer wall, honoring Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, along with Sergei Korolev and Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, who were pivotal figures in the Soviet space programs.

Gagarin's historic flight on April 12, 1961, when he became the first person to orbit the Earth, is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day, a symbol of national pride.

"Following his historic flight, Gagarin visited India and was greeted with immense warmth," Alipov remarked.

"Russia’s achievements established it as a leader in space. However, what matters most today is that we continue this journey together, for peaceful and scientific purposes. Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, remains a steadfast symbol of this enduring friendship," he added.

Alipov expressed confidence that collaboration would strengthen in areas such as manned space missions, satellite navigation, and more.

Rajiv Kumar Jaiswal, Officer on Special Duty at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also shared his thoughts on the Indo-Russian space partnership.

"India did not have a space program when Gagarin went to space, but Russia supported us from the beginning — launching Aryabhata, our first satellite, in 1975, followed by Bhaskara-I and II. Today, our Gaganyaan astronauts have trained at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre," he stated.