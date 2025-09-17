From Sand Sculptures to Tree Plantations: How India Marked Modi’s 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on September 17, 2025, in high spirits and nationwide drives espousing his vision for India's development and people's well-being. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a 15-day "Sewa Pakhwada" campaign with health camps, tree planting, sanitation drives, and exhibitions showcasing government activity.

On the occasion, PM Modi initiated a slew of key initiatives, including the "Healthy Women, Empowered Families" campaign and the 8th National Nutrition Month in Dhar District, Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the government's focus on health and nutrition.

Celebrations across the country were marked by public fervour and involvement. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a flower map of India was put up, along with Garba performances in traditional attire to greet the Prime Minister.

In Surat, a giant poster of PM Modi was displayed with a massive tricolour, while legendary sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik made a sand sculpture of PM Modi in Odisha's Puri using 750 lotus flowers.

The Prime Minister also received warm wishes from global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who praised Modi’s leadership and referred to him as “a friend.” Indian dignitaries, including President Draupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, extended greetings, lauding his dedication to public service and his vision for India.

Several fresh schemes were inaugurated to coincide with the festivities. Odisha will be planting 75 lakh saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam 2" initiative, and the Delhi government announced a ₹3,000 crore infrastructure package. In addition, the "Namo Yuva Marathon" will be held in 75 cities on September 21, for which fitness idol Milind Soman has been appointed the brand ambassador.

Over 1.41 lakh health camps, including specialist consultations, screening sessions, and mega blood donation camps, will be organized in Gujarat, underlining once again the dedication of the government towards public health.

From cultural tributes to big-bang welfare measures, the 75th birthday celebrations of PM Modi reflected a mix of tradition, development, and mass mobilization, upholding his long-standing bond with people all over India.

