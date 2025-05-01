From Today, Customers to Pay Rs 23 for Extra ATM Transactions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an increase in ATM transaction charges, effective from May 1, 2025. Customers will now be charged a maximum fee of Rs 23 per transaction beyond the free usage limit.

Previously, this fee was capped at Rs 21. The revised framework applies to all commercial banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), co-operative banks, authorised ATM network operators, card payment network operators, and white-label ATM operators.

As per RBI guidelines, customers are entitled to five free transactions per month (both financial and non-financial) at their own bank’s ATMs, along with three free transactions at other bank ATMs in metro cities, and five free transactions in non-metro cities. However, once the free limit is exceeded, a charge of up to Rs 23 per transaction will apply for both financial and non-financial services. This charge also applies to Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs), except for cash deposit transactions.

The RBI further clarified that applicable taxes would be charged in addition to the Rs 23 transaction fee. Additionally, the RBI stated that the ATM interchange fee—charged by one bank to another when their customer uses an ATM outside of their network—remains unchanged at Rs 19 for financial transactions and Rs 7 for non-financial transactions. The new ATM fee structure underscores the growing cost of maintaining ATM services, prompting customers to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid extra charges.