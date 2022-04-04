Kolkata: Heroin worth Rs 113 Crore Seized, 3 African Nationals Arrested

The officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized heroin worth over Rs 113 crore from three foreign nationals who were intercepted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

The seized heroin consignment weight around 16.14 kilograms.

Acting on specific inputs, DRI officials intercepted two Kenyan passengers, a man and a woman, and one Malawi female passenger at the Kolkata airport on March 30.

According to reports, two of the passengers came to India on a medical visa while one came on a business visa.

Meanwhile, the arrested trio has been sent to judicial custody and investigation is underway into the matter.

During thorough checking, 14 packets of contraband carefully hidden inside false bottom partition of their four trolley suitcases were recovered.

