Punjab Police Releases Photos of Amritpal Singh in Different Attires

As part of their efforts to arrest Sikh radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police released his pictures on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab, Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed that the Khalistani sympathizer has not been arrested yet.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," said IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.

"We are making all efforts to arrest him. We're hopeful that we'll arrest him soon. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies," the IGP further said.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) has also been issued against Amritpal Singh.

According to a preliminary probe, police said he visited a Gurdwara in Jalandhar district while he on the run and escaped on a motorcycle after changing clothes. According to CCTV visuals, Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run.

IGP Singh also said that a total of 154 people have been arrested and taken into custody so far. IGP Gill also requested people to help them in Amritpal's arrest.

According to the police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

Both Harjit and Harpreet were taken away by the Amritsar Rural police, officials said.

As per sources, Harjit helped Amritpal take over the accounts of 'Waris Punjab De', an organisation set up by singer-activist Deep Sidhu. Amritpal became the head of the outfit months after Sidhu's death in a road accident.

On the other hand, as many as 10 pro-Khalistani leaders have been lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam.