Full Bench of ECI to Visit Assam on March 26 for Delimitation Exercise

A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Assam for inspecting the ground reality and expectations of stakeholders, the general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state.

According to an official release on Saturday, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, have decided to visit Assam from March 26 to 28 to hold talks with various sections.

Prior to the delimitation exercise of constituencies in the state, the full bench of the ECI will meet and hold discussions with various stakeholders, including political parties and civil society.

"The Commission has decided to visit Assam for knowing the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders and the general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state," it added.

The ECI has been entrusted with the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam.

"During this period, the Commission will interact with political parties, public representatives, civil societies, social organizations and state administration officials, including District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners, to gather first hand information," the release said.

In order to receive inputs concerning the ongoing process of delimitation, the Commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in the endeavour and will provide valuable suggestions so that the task is completed timely, it added.

On December 31, 2022, the Assam Cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parents from where they were carved out and made separate districts. Biswanath with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta were merged.